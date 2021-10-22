Latest OnePlus Nord update brings October 2021 security patches

It’s been a while since the OnePlus Nord received a stable OxygenOS update. The last stable update for the device came in August, which added Bitmoji AOD, a screenshot feature for AOD, and bumped the Android security patch level. Now OnePlus has released OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 to the OnePlus Nord.

It’s a minor update that bumps the Android security patch level to October 2021 and improves the system stability. In addition, the new update also brings along the OnePlus Store app.

OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 for the OnePlus Nord packs the following changes:

System Improved system stability and general bug fixes Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 has started rolling out to the OnePlus Nord units in all regions. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it will likely take some time to reach all units. But the good news is that you can skip the wait and install the new update right away by downloading the firmware package from the links below. To do so, download the appropriated firmware corresponding to your model from the download section below and put it in the root directory of your phone’s storage. Now, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to initiate the installation process. Do make sure that your device has at least 30% battery left and a minimum of 3GB of free storage space before installing the update.

Download OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 for the OnePlus Nord

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!