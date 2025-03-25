Summary OnePlus Slim Power Bank has a slim design, storing more charge in less space.

The power bank features wired USB-C charging and wireless charging for iPhones and Android devices.

Special limited-time deal available when purchasing the power bank with the OnePlus 13.

If you're a fan of both technology and travel, you quickly learn that the two don't mix so well. When you're stuck with a ton of gadgets that want to be plugged into an outlet when you're halfway through your mountain hiking expedition, you quickly learn that you need to strike a nice balance between the two. Fortunately, OnePlus is here to save us from dead phones and laptops with its new Slim Magnetic Power Bank.

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank stores more charge in less space

In an emailed press release, OnePlus breaks down why its new Slim Magnetic Power Bank differs from the competition:

The 5,000 mAh battery is incredibly slim (9.6cm length, 6.9cm width, 0.90cm height) and lightweight at just 120 grams. This is done by utilizing high energy density battery cells, N52M magnets, and a body composed of aluminum alloy to reduce overall thickness and weight. What’s more, in addition to wired USB-C charging, this power bank is able to wirelessly charge BOTH iPhones (MagSafe compatible) and Android mobile devices.

If this sounds like just the thing you need, you can grab it for $69.99 USD on the website. However, OnePlus is also holding a special limited-time deal to celebrate its release. From March 25 to April 30, you can score bundles when you purchase the power bank alongside a OnePlus 13. You can grab the power bank, a OnePlus 13 256GB model, and a magnetic case for $849.99 ($159.98 in savings), or get the 512 variant for $949.99 ($159.98 in savings). If you've already bought a OnePlus 13, you can use two coupons to get $20 off the power bank and $10 off the magnetic case.