If you're a fan of OnePlus devices, you're likely already looking forward to the July 16th event where the company will divulge more information about its latest devices. Fortunately, OnePlus has been generous and given us a sneak peek at what it's planning to reveal during its event. The company has three products in its lineup, and you can get a taster of each one below.

OnePlus reveals three products that will make their debut on July 16th

Image Credit: OnePlus

First up, the company will reveal the OnePlus Pad 2. The company says that it will build upon the previous OnePlus Pad, including a 12.1-inch 7:5 ratio display and an "industry-leading chipset," which we'll likely learn more about when the company holds its presentation.

Next, we have the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the evolution of the Nord Buds 2. They'll have 49 dB of noise cancellation, an ultra-wide frequency at 4,000 Hz, and a 12.4 mm driver. It'll come in both Starry Black and Soft Jade color themes, and OnePlus claims they will be "the pinnacle of its mid-range ANC earbuds."

The OnePlus Watch 2R will round out the selection, building upon the Watch 2. OnePlus says the Watch 2R will keep "an impressive 100-hour battery life" and a precise GPS. OnePlus says the Watch 2R will feature "a lightweight aluminum watch body with a distinctive bezel," which it states will make the phone look akin to classic watches.

If you want to learn more about these devices, tune into the OnePlus YouTube channel on July 16th at 3 pm CST for the full details. And if you're unfamiliar with OnePlus's products, you can check out our reviews of its previous products in the links above. We've had some good things to say about OnePlus's devices in the past, so here's hoping it can keep up the momentum with these new entries.