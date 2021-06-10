OnePlus unveils a new affordable 4K TV lineup in India

At its OnePlus Summer launch event, OnePlus today unveiled a new 4K smart TV series for the Indian market. Dubbed the OnePlus TV U1S, the latest smart TV lineup from OnePlus promises to deliver a premium experience at a competitive price.

OnePlus TV U1S specifications:

Specs OnePlus TV U1S Display 50-inch/55-inch/65-inch

LED display

4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

95.7% screen-to-body ratio

10-bit color depth

HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Gamma Engine

MEMC

DCI-P3 93% Processor NA RAM & Storage 2GB RAM

16GB flash storage Sound 30W total output

2x stereo speakers

2x tweeters

Dolby Audio

Tuned by Dynaudio Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI 2.1 compatible Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5GHz + 5GHz) 2x USB 2.0 ports 1x optical port AV Ethernet port 3.5mm jack

Software Android 10 with OxygenPlay

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The TV has a 4K LED panel with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit color depth, and 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The TV also comes equipped with OnePlus’ Gamma Engine, enabling features like MEMC, Super Resolution, dynamic contrast boosting, and noise reduction.

For sound, the TV has two full-range box speakers and two twitters tuned by Danish speaker maker Dynaudio. On the software side, the OnePlus U1S comes running Android 10 out-of-the-box with the company’s OxygenPlay UI on top. Alongside the usual Android TV features, OxygenPlay brings some of its own touches. For example, with OnePlus Connect 2.0, you can use your phone as a trackpad, send files to your TV, switch between apps, and more. There’s also a Game Mode which OnePlus says automatically kicks in when you connect a console over HDMI and provides super low-latency and smooth frame rate.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model is priced at ₹37,999. Meanwhile, the 55-inch model will retail at ₹47,999, with the top model going up at ₹62,999. The TV goes on sale in India starting tonight from Amazon.in, Flipkart and OnePlus TV U1S website.