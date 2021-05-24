OnePlus TV Y Series gets a new 40-inch FHD model in India

OnePlus’ affordable Y Series smart TV lineup is getting another model in India. The latest addition features a 40-inch FHD LED panel and all the useful features you’d find on other Y Series models from the company.

OnePlus debuted its affordable U Series and Y Series of smart TVs in India back in July last year. At the time, the company launched three models — a OnePlus TV U Series 55-inch 4K model and two OnePlus TV Y Series models featuring 43-inch and 32-inch panels. Now, the company has added a new 40-inch model to the Y Series lineup, which falls squarely between the 43-inch FHD model and the 32-inch HD-ready model.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with all the features you’d find on other Y Series models from the company. It has a 40-inch LED panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 240 nits of peak brightness. It offers OnePlus’ advanced Gamma Engine optimizations, along with dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, and noise reduction support. However, it lacks the advanced MEMC feature found on the U Series and Q Series models.

The new Y Series model packs a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 based processor, a Mali-470 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. It runs Oxygen Play based on Android TV 9.0, which offers easy access to several popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Voot, Zee5, and many more. For audio, the new TV packs two downward-firing speakers with a 20W output and Dolby Audio support.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 features two full-sized HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, a Digital Audio Output port, and built-in Chromecast. The TV comes with a smart remote that features a dedicated Google Assistant button and shortcuts to three of the most popular streaming services — Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will go on sale via Flipkart on May 26th at an introductory price of ₹21,999. The smart TV will be available at the introductory price until May 31st, after which its price will go up to ₹23,999. It will also be available on OnePlus’ website starting June 1st.