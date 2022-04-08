OnePlus’ carrier phones are months behind on updates for some reason

OnePlus has struggled with software updates in recent history, with most of its phones still waiting on an Android 12 update, and security updates usually a month late or more. However, older OnePlus phones originally sold by carriers in the United States are in an even worse spot.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which are both only two years old, just started to receive an update to OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12). The update is seemingly still in the early stages of rolling out — there’s not even an official changelog or announcement on the OnePlus forums yet. That leaves some unlocked models, the Verizon variant, and the T-Mobile version on OxygenOS 11 with February security patches. However, not only is the OxygenOS 12 also on the February security patch level, but it’s apparently still just as buggy as the OxygenOS 12 upgrade on other devices. The OnePlus 8T is also still on the February patch level with no Android 12.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G sold by Sprint and other carriers hasn't been updated to OxygenOS 11

The OnePlus 7 Pro is in an even worse spot, presumably because the phone was released in 2019 and is approaching the end of its intended lifecycle. The unlocked version was last updated in December with that month’s security patch level, but the T-Mobile version is still on the August 2021 security patch level, and the 5G version sold by Sprint hasn’t been updated to OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) at all. T-Mobile also shut down Sprint’s 5G network in 2020, so the Sprint OP7 Pro 5G can’t even connect to 5G anymore.

The slowdown in both security updates and major Android releases on older OnePlus phones isn’t great, considering none of the above-mentioned phones are even three years old yet. Samsung now promises four major updates and five years of security patches, the Google Pixel 6 will have three years of OS updates and five years of security fixes, and Apple is still updating the six-year-old iPhone 6S.

A spokesperson for OnePlus told XDA Developers that the Sprint version of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will receive another security patch in May.