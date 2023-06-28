The OnePlus V Fold rumors have been floating around for months, and we've even seen what the handset will reportedly look like through leaked renders. Now, we're getting news of its specifications, coming from a highly reliable source, and for the most part, things are looking very good. And if all of this information pans out and OnePlus can be aggressive when it comes to pricing and promotions surrounding the launch of this phone, there's a very good chance that this could end up becoming one of the best foldable smartphones of 2023.

Source: Smartprix

The news comes to us from Smartprix working with frequent collaborator with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online Twitter persona Onleaks. And while the source reveals a possible release window, let's get to the exciting part first. As far as specifications go, the OnePlus V Fold will reportedly have a large 7.8-inch 2K resolution foldable AMOLED display that will be paired with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display on the outside. As you can imagine, these displays should look stunning and both will be capable of refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Source: Smartprix

When it comes to power, the handset will be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. The source doesn't mention any other configurations, so there's a good chance that consumers will only have one option at launch, or maybe more options will be made available at a later date. As far as the device's battery, it could arrive with a 4,800mAh battery and will also support 67W fast charging. Although not as fast as the OnePlus 11's 100W charging speeds, this is still quite quick and should be more than enough for most consumers.

Source: Smartprix

Now moving along to the cameras, there's going to be a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto. On paper, this looks like an excellent set of cameras that should be able to satisfy any shutterbugs out there. And with OnePlus set to once again collaborate with Hasselblad, we can expect some excellent performance and colors when it comes to imaging with these cameras. Those that love to take selfies will be happy to know that the company is packing a 32MP sensor on the outside display and a 20MP sensor on the inside display.

As far as when we can expect this device, the news outlet is stating that it should arrive sometime in August, which isn't that far off. Google just recently launched its Pixel Fold to retail, and Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in July. This year is turning out to be an exciting year for foldable smartphones, and now that we know what to expect from OnePlus, all we have to do now is wait for the price.