The foldable smartphone market is starting to get a lot more crowded and while those in the US might only be familiar with Samsung's offerings, globally, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and others have all been introducing impressive foldable smartphones that are for the most part, better. While they aren't miles ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lines, they do show what's possible when technology is pushed to its limits, offering better camera sensors, slimmer designs, and display creases that are much harder to spot.

With that said, the foldable smartphone segment could end up being a little more crowded this year in the US, with a good chance that we'll see more variety and at some point, we might even see two foldable smartphones from OnePlus. While little is known about these devices, rumors have been swirling for some time, and new trademark listings filed through the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) shows us two devices, coming in as the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip.

The CNIPA listing doesn't really give us many details, but it does show that the two phones were listed towards the middle of the month with the names OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip. Now, these names look pretty familiar, and seem to mimic Samsung's nomenclature of its foldable smartphones. So there is the possibility that OnePlus is readying one large foldable device that can transform into a tablet, and another that is clamshell style. Of course, these are just guesses, but it might not be far off if we look at what Oppo has released over the past year.

Oppo first released a foldable smartphone back in 2021 with its Find N. Last year, it doubled down on foldables with the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Both foldables look fascinating, and while we have yet to see an international release, there's a good chance we won't see them arrive to the US anyway. With that said though, there's a high chance that OnePlus could deliver similar types of products to the US when it announces its own foldable handsets in the future.

Source: China National Intellectual Property Administration

Via: Mukul Sharma (Twitter), 9to5Google