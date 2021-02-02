The OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale has begun, so take advantage of discounts and free gifts for a loved one (or yourself)

That’s right, it’s February. Already! Time flies when you’re stuck inside due to a pandemic. Or something. Anyway, OnePlus is celebrating the start of February with the OnePlus Valentine’s Day sales event! From now until the 17th, you can save on phones and getting free goodies for the sweetheart in your life… even if that sweetheart is yourself. This includes deals on the recently released OnePlus Nord N10 5G and more!

The star of the OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale is the OnePlus 8. In addition to it being $100 off, you can buy a second and get 50% off the second phone! With each OnePlus 8 being $599, that means you can get two OnePlus 8 devices for just $898! If you’re not interested in two smartphones, though, you can pick up the OnePlus 8 5G UW from Amazon for just $550. It’s GSM and CDMA unlocked, so it works with all carriers!

Let’s not forget the OnePlus 8 Pro! The premium flagship is back to its standard sale price for the OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale–$799. However, this time you get a free Urban Traveler Backpack with purchase. Normally $79, this backpack is slim and sleek, yet has plenty of room for everything you may need for a trip. If you’ve been eyeing the OnePlus 8 Pro, this isn’t a bad incentive to finally grab one! The OnePlus store only has the Ultramarine Blue in stock, but you can go to Amazon for a black phone at the same discount. You just won’t get a backpack!

Finally, there is a deal on the newly released OnePlus Nord N10 5G. While there’s no discount on the device, you’ll be able to get a free case or screen protector with your purchase. If that’s not love for your smartphone I don’t know what is! The budget device is only $300 as well, so you won’t be breaking your wallet for this one!

Remember, the OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale lasts until the 17th, but that doesn’t mean stock will. Don’t delay for these sweet deals!