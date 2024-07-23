OnePlus made waves early this year when it revealed the OnePlus Watch 2, a fully-loaded Wear OS smartwatch with a lofty 100-hour battery life that crushed the competition. Would you believe me if I told you the company managed to deliver everything we loved about the Watch 2 in a cheaper, lighter package that's available $70 less? It sounds too good to be true, but it is true, and it's the OnePlus Watch 2R. This budget-oriented smartwatch is barely different from the Watch 2, and frankly, I happen to like some of the changes OnePlus made on the Watch 2R more.

The main cost-cutting measure OnePlus took with the Watch 2R was to ditch the unique stainless steel chassis of the Watch 2 in favor of a more basic aluminum design. The cheaper watch has numbers printed on the glass display, intended to cleverly hide the larger bezel and mimic a real chronometer. Under the hood, there are few differences. The OnePlus Watch 2R uses the same dual-chip and dual-OS architecture, sporting both Wear OS 4 and the company's proprietary real-time OS (RTOS). This results in great app support, plus outstanding battery life.

To be fair, I haven't personally tried the OnePlus Watch 2. But I like the OnePlus Watch 2R more, and that's due to a host of factors ranging from the design, to the improved fitness tracking, to the great battery life. There are some pitfalls, like software features that run you right into dead ends. For example, there's no mechanism for easily saving your data and migrating to a new phone. Overall, the OnePlus Watch 2R is an excellent smartwatch that punches above its weight class comfortably.

About this review: OnePlus provided a Watch 2R for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Budget Wear OS watch OnePlus Watch 2R Almost a OnePlus Watch 2 for much less 8 / 10 $200 $230 Save $30 The OnePlus Watch 2R is the budget variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, which offers some of the best battery life of any Wear OS watch. It shares a lot of similarities with its more-expensive counterpart, but features a different design with two side buttons. For a low price, you still get great battery life, Wear OS 4, and basic fitness tracking. Pros The aluminum chassis makes for a lighter watch and a comfortable wear

I love the numbered accents around the display, and the forest green colorway is stylish

Uses the same dual-engine architecture as the Watch 2 for superior battery life

Improved fitness tracking from the Watch 2 Cons No LTE option available

It's not easy to transfer from one phone to another $200 at OnePlus

Price, specs, and availability

OnePlus debuted the Watch 2 earlier this year, three years after it made the original Watch. Now, the company has a budget-focused version of that model, called the OnePlus Watch 2R. It was announced July 16, and it's available now on OnePlus' website. The smartwatch retails for $230, but it's already discounted to $200 at the time of publishing. It's available in one, 46mm size and two colorways: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

OnePlus Watch 2R Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen AMOLED Battery Life Up to 100h Operating System Wear OS 4 + RTOS Customizable Strap Yes, silicone strap + stainless steel buckle Case Material Aluminum Alloy Connected GPS Yes; Dual Frequency L1+L5 Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS Case size 46mm Colors Forest green, Gunmetal gray Display 1.43'' AMOLED CPU Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, BES2700BP RAM 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM 4GB EMMC FOR RTOS Battery 500mAh Connectivity BT 5.0 and BLE, WiFi 5G/2.4G, support 802.11 a/b/g/n Health sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, barometer Price $230 Dimensions 47.6 x 46.6 x 12.1mm Weight 59g Workout detection Yes Brightness 600nits, high brightness mode 1000nits Screen material 2D Glass Expand

Design and hardware

A more minimal look featuring a lighter aluminum chassis

Close

The biggest differences between the OnePlus Watch 2 and the Watch 2R are the wearables' design. The regular OnePlus Watch 2 has a more curvy and distinguished build, whereas the OnePlus 2R is flatter and more minimalist. There's also the differences in materials: the Watch 2 has a polished stainless steel finish, while the Watch 2R has a brushed aluminum finish. I happen to prefer the look of the Watch 2R — it's simple and the two-button layout makes this smartwatch look like a stopwatch.

The white-and-green faux chronometer adds a bit of character to the OnePlus 2R, even when it's off, and it looks way better than a boring bezel.

The aluminum chassis is cheaper to produce and decidedly less premium, but it comes with benefits. Despite both watches being fairly large at 46mm, the Watch 2R is 21 grams lighter. My review unit was the Forest Green colorway, which looks stunning. The white-and-green faux chronometer adds a bit of character to the OnePlus 2R, even when it's off, and it looks way better than a boring bezel. With the athletic-style silicone strap in a complimentary green shade, the whole thing makes for a complete package.

On the inside, the OnePlus Watch 2R has a dual-engine architecture. The flagship chip is Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform, which is tasked with running Wear OS. There's also the BES2700BP chip, and this is what the RTOS runs on. Basically, certain tasks run on the lightweight RTOS and the efficient silicon, and this helps preserve battery life. As for sensors, there are a bunch of them: an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and barometer.

The display is also way better than I'd expect from a watch in this price range. It's a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel with great colors and high brightness — the normal brightness mode tops out at 600 nits, with a high brightness mode reaching 1,000 nits.

Software and battery life

Wear OS + RTOS = great app support and battery life

While Wear OS 5 is already out, the OnePlus Watch 2R is shipping with Wear OS 4. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, because Wear OS 5 is an extremely minor upgrade and it can't beat the efficiency of Wear OS 4 and the RTOS working in tandem. The software is generally excellent, providing Wear OS apps via the Google Play Store. However, it wasn't all great. The first time I tried to use the Nike Run Club app, it froze up, and I lost a bit of my workout. Your experience will also depend on whether the apps you need are available on Wear OS — I'm an Apple Music user, so I couldn't stream or play music straight from my watch.

Battery life is outstanding, and I averaged about three days of power on a single charge with the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Battery life is outstanding, and I averaged about three days of power on a single charge with the OnePlus Watch 2R. Depending on how you use your watch, you'll get anywhere between 48 hours and 100 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to OnePlus. That aligns with my experience, especially if you use "smart mode." This is a battery-saving mode that automatically shuts down the Wear OS parts of the watch at night to preserve power. It works well, and you'll barely notice it's working in the background.

The OnePlus Watch 2R's battery life is so impressive that it can even dwarf the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in certain situations. It can vary, based on factors like how often you use GPS and whether you use the always-on display. Again, it's worth noting that the Watch 2R isn't just good for the price. It's good, period, and that's impressive.

Health and fitness

By all accounts, health insights are much improved from the OnePlus Watch 2