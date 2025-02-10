Summary OnePlus Watch 3 releases on February 18th.

Boasts impressive battery life: 16-day power saver mode, 5-day smart mode, quick 10-min charge.

Features Snapdragon W5 chipset, BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset, & increased battery capacity.

Watches, like their phone counterparts, have come in leaps and bounds over the last decade alone. If you want to check out the latest in smartwatch technology, then OnePlus has just the announcement for you. The company has announced its brand new OnePlus Watch 3, and the release date is very soon.

The OnePlus Watch 3 releases on February 18th

As announced in an email press release, the OnePlus Watch 3 will be available on February 18th. If the month has flown by as fast for me as it has for you, you may not realize that that's just over a week away.

The OnePlus Watch 3 doesn't let up when it comes to keeping up with you:

OnePlus Watch 3 is designed to support a demanding lifestyle. It continues to deliver industry-leading battery life with an exceptional 16-day use in power saver mode, 5-day use (up to 120 hours) in smart mode, and features an incredibly fast 10-minute charge that powers the watch for a full day of use.

The company also notes that the OnePlus Watch 3 has some pretty powerful hardware underneath the hood, including a Snapdragon W5 chipset and the new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. Plus, the brand new battery boosts the OnePlus Watch 3's capacity to 631mAh from 500mAh on the previous model.

The release date covers both the US and Europe, so you can get your hands (wrists?) on one pretty soon. And if this is the first time you've heard of the OnePlus Watch and you're unsure if it's worth your money, the company has put up a good track record in our reviews. For example, in our OnePlus Watch 2 review, we gave it a gleaming 9/10 score, calling it "the rare WearOS watch with good battery life."