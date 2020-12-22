OnePlus CEO says smartwatch is coming early next year

OnePlus offers a robust portfolio that includes smartphones, home entertainment devices, and numerous accessories. Beginning next year, you can add a OnePlus watch to that list.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday said the company is readying a OnePlus watch that will be released early next year. Lau confirmed the device after asking OnePlus fans what they wanted to see the company make.

“Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we’re making one, to be released early next year,” Lau said on Twitter.

While few details are known about the wearable, we do know that OnePlus is working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google’s platform is unclear. Recently, there have been conflicting reports about OnePlus developing its own wearable platform.

Wear OS certainly seems like the likeliest scenario, but in a recent interview, Lau opined about the floundering state of the platform, saying it “definitely has room to improve.”

“What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems.,” Lau said.

The OnePlus watch is reportedly a project that’s been years in the making, and we’re really intrigued to see how it takes shape. There are a number of smartwatch options on the market, which is handily dominated by the Apple Watch. We’d love to see OnePlus’ device shake up the status quo—something it did many years ago with the OnePlus One. That means a compelling device with unique features at an affordable pricepoint.

OnePlus is rumored to release the OnePlus 9 in early 2021, so perhaps we’ll see the company’s wearable announced at the same event.