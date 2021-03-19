Here’s an early look at the OnePlus Watch before next week’s launch

The OnePlus Watch will finally launch next Tuesday where the company is also expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. Just days before that happens, we now have an official press render of the upcoming smartwatch, and it looks fairly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

The render was shared on Twitter by popular YouTuber Lewis George Hilsenteger, AKA Unbox Therapy. The official OnePlus Twitter account retweeted the post, both confirming the legitimacy of this render and suggesting that this was a planned collaboration. In any case, we can see that the OnePlus Watch has a clean-looking design with two buttons on the right and silicone straps that are attached via lugs at the top and bottom. The display has a black bezel around it and should have an OLED panel. Combined with a dark watch face, the display should seem immersive.

Left: OnePlus Watch. Right: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Just a few days back, we reported on some of the leaked specifications of the OnePlus Watch. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will come in a 46mm diameter size and feature two color options: Silver and Black. It is expected to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance. The watch will also come with calling capabilities, allowing users to make or answer phone calls, as well as show notifications and control music on your smartphone. It is expected to feature 4GB of onboard storage along with Warp Charge technology that is expected to provide a week’s battery life in 20 minutes of charging. A unique software feature of the OnePlus Watch is that it will double up as a remote control if you have a OnePlus TV at home.

For those who are into fitness, the watch is expected to come with automatic workout detection, heart rate monitoring, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and an SpO2 sensor. With that in mind, the watch will offer a variety of activity tracking modes. As for the operating system, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will feature a custom operating system that was developed based on an RTOS rather than Google’s Wear OS. “[W]e believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” said Lau responding to a user on the OnePlus Community forums.