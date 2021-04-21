OnePlus Watch’s first update promises several improvements

OnePlus has announced an update for the OnePlus Watch, which will include a handful of new improvements and bug fixes. In addition, the company also provides an update on some of the features that will be available in the future.

According to a post on the company’s forums, the update for the OnePlus Watch will introduce improved GPS performance, an optimized notification syncing algorithm, and better system stability. Here’s the full list of fixes, which is arriving in the U.S. and Canada first and then will launch in other regions in the coming days:

Improved GPS performance

Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)

Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm

Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps

Improved raise-to-wake function

Optimized notification syncing algorithm

Fixed some known bugs

Improved system stability

OnePlus said the update arrives following feedback and suggestions from the community. When the OnePlus Watch launched, a number of early reviews found the device lacked the quality we’ve come to expect from OnePlus. In our review, however, we said it showed a lot of promise, despite missing several features at launch. Below is a list of features arriving in future updates:

Add Always-on Display feature

Add remote camera control of Android smartphones (Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above) from OnePlus Watch

Add 12-hour time format

Add 4 languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish

Enable all 110+ workout modes

Enable AI watch face

Some of the improvements early adopters have been waiting for are being addressed in the first update, while other features are set to come down the road. OnePlus said future updates it will enable features like all 110+ workout modes and remote camera control for Android smartphones. The OnePlus Watch will also get an Always-on Display feature — something the company previously said it was on the fence about because of possible battery limitations.