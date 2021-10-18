The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition brings the magical world to your wrist

The OnePlus Watch was released earlier this year, marking it as the company’s first attempt at making a smartwatch. In our review of the OnePlus Watch, Mishaal enjoyed the wearable and considered it a decent competitor against the likes of offerings from Xiaomi and Amazfit. OnePlus is now back with another smartwatch, and this time, it’s the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition.

About this article: OnePlus India sent us the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition for review. This article was written after about 9 days of use. OnePlus did not have any inputs into the contents of this article.

The vegan leather band is so much better than a flimsy silicon band

As the branding would indicate, the highlight of this special edition is the Harry Potter theming and integrations. Fans of the franchise are the obvious target group for this limited edition smartwatch, but you can also pick it up if you simply like the aesthetics. For instance, the colors on this Watch are different from the regular Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver options as well as from the Cobalt Limited Edition. The casing is copper-colored reddish-brown, and the strap complements it with a darker shade of red-brown. The strap is leather as far as I can assess (vegan and not genuine leather), and the quality and feel are much superior compared to the usual flimsy silicon bands that we see in base model smartwatches.

There is a Hogwarts insignia inscribed on the watch strap, while the clasp has the classic Harry Potter trademark branding. One of the side buttons has the OnePlus wordmark, while the other has a Bolt mark resembling Harry’s infamous mark on his forehead. If you aren’t a Harry Potter fan and just want to get the watch for the looks, all of these are very subtle brandings and nothing that screams out loud.

What does make a stronger impression is the unboxing experience on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. Unlike the relatively clean and simple boxes of other OnePlus products, this smartwatch has a very different box. The branding is very strong and obvious, and part of the reason for your purchase would be the unboxing experience as well as the very box itself.

The box of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition slides out halfway from the middle, paying homage to the scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) where Harry enters Diagon Alley for the first time with Hagrid. Hagrid taps the brick pattern on a dead-end wall in the Leaky Cauldron, and the bricks shifted around to open up a path to Diagon Alley. I vividly remember my excitement from when I first saw the movie, and the unboxing experience was enough to kick up some sweet nostalgia.

The Watch sits within the box, and there’s not a whole lot going on inside the box. But the box itself is of good quality, and if you are a Harry Potter fan, this is something that you can put on your showcase alongside your other collectibles from the franchise.

The Harry Potter integration extends at a few places within the software too. Booting up the watch plays the Harry Potter boot animation, but the Watch boots quick so you’ll only have a second or two to appreciate it. Considering the battery life on this Watch is pretty good at 8+ days for me so far on the first charge, you won’t be having too many of these opportunities either.

Once the Watch is booted, you get six different Harry Potter-themed watch faces: namely one for each House and two others. The watch face names are…questionable, though, but it is something you can overlook. If you don’t like these, you can also use any of the other Watch faces that are also available from the regular variants.

Beyond the watch faces, you also get a Harry Potter-themed charging animation.

And that is about it from what I could spot. The rest of the experience on this Watch is similar to that of the regular OnePlus Watch, and I recommend reading Mishaal’s review to get a full lowdown on how the Watch performs. Since the review, OnePlus has gone on to address and add several features that it had promised at launch. Namely, the Watch has an Always On Display now, and there are several workout modes. There is even an AI Outfit mode for generating themed watch faces that complement the colors on your outfit — click a photo of your outfit, and the OnePlus Health app will pick the dominant colors in your clothes and generate a watch face with those accents.

There’s also Spotify integration in the Watch, though I couldn’t figure out how to sync my Spotify playlist to the Watch. There is an option for locally storing music files on the Watch too.

Further, the Watch also integrates with Google Maps and displays navigation instructions, which is very handy if you don’t want to constantly keep checking your phone. All other features mentioned in the full review are also present and intact, so do check that out.

Should you buy the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition?

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is meant to be a part-collectible, part-functioning product. If you disliked the basic concept of the OnePlus Watch before this, this special edition isn’t going to be turning around your opinion. Instead, it is a different color aesthetic meant to pull in people who were on the edge before but hesitated. And of course, if you are fans of the franchise and want to wear your love on your wrist, then now you quite literally can.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is a product targeted towards the fans of the franchise, with a unique unboxing experience a premium colorway and aesthetics, and several Harry Potter-themed software customizations on offer. View at OnePlus.in

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition will be available for purchase for ₹16,999 (compared to the ₹14,999 for regular Watch) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting 12:00 PM IST on 21st October 2021. Fans can also secure the limited edition watch as part of an early access sale starting 20th October 2021, 12:00 PM IST on the OnePlus Store App. Customers can also avail ₹1000 off with ICICI Bank & Kotak Bank Cards and EMI.