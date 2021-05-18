OnePlus Watch may get a Harry Potter-themed makeover soon

OnePlus unveiled two variants of the OnePlus Watch during the OnePlus 9 series launch event earlier this year in March. The Classic Edition OnePlus Watch featured a black stainless steel case and a fluoroelastomer strap, while the premium Cobalt Limited Edition came with a cobalt-alloy case and a leather/vegan leather strap. If you’ve been thinking of buying the OnePlus Watch, but you’re not completely sold on these two designs, then we’ve got some news for you. OnePlus is working on yet another limited edition OnePlus Watch and, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you might want to wait for it.

A teardown of the latest OnePlus Health APK (via Oxygen Updater) has revealed new strings of code related to an upcoming “Harry Potter Limited Edition” OnePlus Watch. While we don’t know much about its design at the moment, the Oxygen Updater team has managed to unearth a couple of custom watch faces that will ship with the smartwatch at launch.

As you can see in the attached images, the Harry Potter-themed watch will come with custom watch faces based on each of the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff — along with a watch face with the Hogwarts shield and one showcasing the magical castle itself. At the moment, it isn’t clear if the Harry Potter edition OnePlus Watch will come with any hardware changes or not. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!