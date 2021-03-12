OnePlus’s first smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus is scheduled to hold a virtual event on March 23, where we’re expecting to learn about the OnePlus 9 series. Turns out, the OnePlus Watch (not the confirmed name) will also make its long-awaited debut.

The Twitter account for OnePlus said on Friday that fans will finally get what they’ve been asking for.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

Fans have waited years for the company to introduce the OnePlus Watch. Something nearly came to fruition years ago, but the project was ultimately put on the back burner. Reports of OnePlus making a smartwatch surfaced again last year, prompting the company to confirm one would arrive in early 2021.

“Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we’re making one, to be released early next year,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Lau’s confirmation followed a report that claimed OnePlus was working closely with Google to “improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems.”

OnePlus offers a robust ecosystem of devices, including smartphones, TVs, earbuds, and a fitness tracker. One of the biggest missing pieces right now is the OnePlus Watch, and it’s going to be a matter of days before we get it.

Ahead of the wearable’s announcement, OnePlus is hosting a contest where nine lucky fans can win the upcoming device. Just head to this thread and guess what OnePlus is teasing, but only wrong answers are valid. Entries will be accepted until March 23, 9:59 AM EDT.

The prospect of a OnePlus Watch is certainly exciting, but it remains unclear how the wearable will stand out from the crowd. Improved interoperability between multiple devices is one way it can compete against other options, so we remain intrigued. But we won’t know anything until it’s officially announced on March 23.

OnePlus doesn’t reveal any information in its Tweet other than to confirm when it’ll be unveiled. Chances are we’ll see the wearable break cover before the upcoming event. But if nothing appears before then, we’ll bring you all the information alongside the OnePlus 9 series announcement.