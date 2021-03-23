OnePlus takes on the Amazfit GTR 2 and Mi Watch Revolve with the new OnePlus Watch

OnePlus just concluded its biggest launch event of 2021. At the event, the company launched the all-new OnePlus 9 series, the new OnePlus Watch, and a couple of cool accessories. We’ve already talked at length about OnePlus’ latest flagships, including the OnePlus 9R, and in this post, we’ll be taking a look at the company’s first smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Watch Build Classic edition: Stainless steel case Fluoroelastomer strap

Cobalt Limited Edition: Cobalt alloy case Leather/Vegan Leather (India only) strap with butterfly buckle

Dimensions & Weight 46.4 x 46.4 x 10.9mm (excluding protrusions)

45g (without strap) Display 1.39-inch AMOLED

454 x 454 pixels

326PPI

2.5D glass SoC STM32 RAM & Storage 1GB RAM

4GB storage (2GB available) Battery & Charging 402mAh battery

Pogo pin charger with fast charging support

Rated for up to 14 days of typical use, 5 days with sleep and blood oxygen monitoring enabled, 25 hours with GPS enabled Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometer, Blood Oxygen sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor Network N/A Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou Audio Microphone and speaker supported for calls via Bluetooth NFC Available Software Proprietary Other Features IP68 dust and water resistance

Linear vibration motor

The OnePlus Watch is a mid-range smartwatch that features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display housed within a 46mm stainless steel case. The display offers a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, which results in a pixel density of 326PPI. The watch features various sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a blood oxygen sensor, and more, to offer several features. These include over 110 different workout modes, sleep, stress and heart rate monitoring, and more. You can view all the fitness tracking data collected by the watch on the OnePlus Health companion app.

The OnePlus Watch also offers GPS support for location tracking and NFC for payments. On top of that, it features IP68 dust and water resistance, notification support, a microphone and speaker to take calls, and a linear vibration motor. The watch packs a 402mAh battery that offers fast charging support with the included pogo pin charger. OnePlus claims that the charger can get you a week’s worth of use in just 20 minutes. Furthermore, the watch features 4GB of onboard storage (2GB available) to help users store music and listen to it via a Bluetooth headset when on the go. The watch even connects with OnePlus’ TVs and can be used as a remote control.

OnePlus has also launched a special edition Cobalt variant of the watch that features a Cobalt alloy case. The special edition watch comes with a leather/vegan leather strap instead of a fluoroelastomer strap and a scratch-resistant sapphire glass.

Pricing & Availability

The regular OnePlus Watch will go on sale in North America starting April 14th. The watch will be available for $159 in the US and $219 in Canada via OnePlus’ website. The watch will be available for €159 in European countries and ₹16,999 in India. At the moment, OnePlus hasn’t released the pricing and availability information for the special edition variant.