OnePlus Watch to feature Warp Charge, SpO2 sensor, IP68 certification and more

We have been hearing a lot of buzz around the OnePlus Watch since last year, and it seems that the company is finally ready with the product. Last month, there was a leak around the two possible variants with different band options. Today, we have some more scoop thanks to the information shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The upcoming OnePlus Watch is expected to launch alongside the new OnePlus 9 series on March 23. The company recently confirmed the launch date, which seems to align with pretty much what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said back in December. According to Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch is going to come in a 46mm dial size. It is expected to come with IP68 certification, which means that it will be dust and water-resistant. The OnePlus Watch is also expected to be offered in two color options- Silver and Black.

As of now, there is no clarity on the operating system. It is most likely that OnePlus will use its own custom platform instead of relying on Google’s WearOS, and we wouldn’t blame them for it. The watch is said to come with calling capabilities, allowing the user to make or answer phone calls. Like most smartwatches, it will have the ability to display notifications and control music on your smartphone. A unique feature of the OnePlus Watch is that it will double up as a remote control if you have a OnePlus TV at home. We are assuming that you can perform basic TV functions right from the dial of the watch. It is expected to feature 4GB of onboard storage for apps and most likely to offload your music library. OnePlus is also expected to bring its Warp Charge technology to the OnePlus Watch that is expected to provide a week’s battery life in just 20 minutes of charging.

As for the fitness features, the smartwatch is expected to come with an automatic workout detection feature. Apart from that, there will be heart rate monitoring, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and a SpO2 sensor. It is also expected that the watch will offer a variety of activity tracking modes.

The leaked information doesn’t mention anything about the processor or expected pricing. This means that you will have to wait for the official launch, which isn’t far away.