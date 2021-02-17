OnePlus Watch with two wrist strap options spotted in new design patents

OnePlus will finally enter the smartwatch market with its first product launching this year. As confirmed by Pete Lau back in December, the OnePlus Watch would officially launch by early 2021. While it is just speculation, the company could introduce it alongside the upcoming OnePlus 9 series in March.

We’ve seen multiple leaks and rumors around the OnePlus Watch in the past including some watch faces via the OnePlus Health app that leaked right before the launch with the OnePlus Band in January. A fresh set of leaked patent images (via Techniknews) have now made their way to the internet re-confirming that the watch will indeed feature a round design with lugs on either side to attach the wrist straps. Speaking of which, we could see at least two versions of the watch with different straps. If you remember, a couple of photos of a Cyberpunk 2077 themed wrist strap were also seen last year hinting that there could be a special variant of the watch.

According to the design patents registered on German Patent and Trademark Office (GPTO), the OnePlus Watch could come in a sports version with a silicone strap for those who are into fitness. The second strap option could be made out of leather with a clasp at the end to secure it on the wrist. It is also noteworthy that both the straps come with a quick-release mechanism so swapping them should be not very difficult. Both models also seem to have two buttons on the side and of course sensors at the bottom (heart rate, blood pressure) including some pins for charging.

As of now, there is no confirmation whether OnePlus would be using Google’s WearOS for its upcoming smartwatch. From what we last heard, the company was considering using its own proprietary software, possibly similar to the Vivo Watch. This could be a bit of concern as it limits the support for third-party apps unless OnePlus has already thought this through. We are expecting more information around the OnePlus Watch to leak in the coming days, so stay tuned.