New OnePlus Watch update adds Spotify music mode, new watch faces and more

OnePlus’s first attempt at a smartwatch didn’t meet with the same level of enthusiasm the company had hoped for. While the OnePlus Watch was praised for its premium design and long-lasting battery, it received a lot of criticism for its unpolished software experience, limited third-party apps support, and inaccurate fitness tracking features. OnePlus has rolled out several software updates to address some of these issues. The last major update for the OnePlus Watch came in July, which improved the speed and accuracy of GPS and optimized some UI elements. Now OnePlus has just released a new software update for the OnePlus Watch, which further refines the software experience and adds new features to the smartwatch.

The B.65 update, firmware version W301GB_B_65_0654, brings along a host of improvements and features, including Spotify music mode, new watch faces, optimized sleep tracking, and more.

Apart from the above improvements, the update also adds support for displaying real-time navigation on the watch and the ability to adjust vibration intensity from the watch settings.

The B.65 update weighs 50MP in size and includes the following changes:

Add Spotify music mode, sync your Spotify playlist. Support real-time display of some navigation, easy to watch the navigation by raising your hand. Add 4 new watch faces, enjoy your new style! Support mobile phone alarm reminder linkage.

Optimization Optimize the sleep algorithm and make sleep detection smarter. The vibration intensity can be adjusted in the watch setting to experience stronger vibration reminders.



The B.65 update has started rolling out, and OnePlus Watch owners can look forward to receiving the OTA in the coming days. To check for the update, open the OnePlus Health app on your smartphone and head to Manage > Device settings > Device update.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!