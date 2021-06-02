OnePlus Watch update adds another feature promised at launch

Since its launch earlier this year in March, the OnePlus Watch has received two significant software updates. The first update brought along several performance improvements and bug fixes, while the second introduced two new features — Always-on Display support and a Remote Control Camera function. OnePlus is now rolling out the third update for the smartwatch that brings another crucial feature.

When OnePlus lifted the covers off its first smartwatch earlier this year, it claimed that the watch would offer support for over 110 sports and workout modes. However, in our review, we found that the OnePlus Watch only had 14 workout modes. OnePlus is now finally adding the remaining workout modes with the latest software update. Along with the workout modes, the update brings a Marathon running function and an AI Outfit watch face function.

Here’s the complete changelog for the latest OnePlus Watch update (vB_52):

Now you have more than 110 sports modes

Add Marathon running function

Add AI Outfit watchface function

As with all software updates from OnePlus, the new OTA update will only reach a handful of users initially. Once OnePlus confirms that it doesn’t have critical issues, it should roll out to more users. If you have already received the update on your OnePlus Watch, make sure you charge it up to at least 40% before installing the update. Also, ensure that you keep the watch close to your phone during the process to avoid disrupting the Bluetooth connection.