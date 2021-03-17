OnePlus confirms its smartwatch won’t run Google’s Wear OS

There’s been some uncertainty over whether the upcoming OnePlus Watch would run Wear OS or something entirely different. With the wearable set to drop on March 23, OnePlus has set the record straight by saying the device won’t launch with Google’s software.

Answering a question from the community, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company wanted to address some of the “pain points” for smartwatch users, and therefore opted not to use Wear OS. This follows Lau’s comments about OnePlus working closely with Google to improve Wear OS. It would seem the platform hasn’t improved enough for the OnePlus Watch.

“We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” Lau said.

Expertly crafted and meticulously designed, the #OnePlusWatch is the perfect companion to elevate your digital life. Rack up steps, monitor your heart-rate, and much more, with our debut timepiece. — OnePlus 2 (@oneplus) March 17, 2021

Lau went on to explain that OnePlus decided to make a smartwatch to “create a burdenless experience” for consumers that elevates a user’s digital life. Lau teased that the OnePlus Watch would feature a design where no detail is too small, and seamless connectivity between other OnePlus devices, including smartphones and audio peripherals. Lau also promised a “best-in-class” experience at an affordable price.

Lau’s comments follow an earlier leak that revealed key details about the OnePlus Watch. The device is expected to feature an IP68 rating, heart rate monitoring, auto workout detection, and Warp Charge, with the latter feature apparently providing users with a week of charge in 20 minutes. Users will also be able to use the OnePlus watch to control the OnePlus TV, and receive notifications for things like calls and messages.

One thing that remains a mystery is what the OnePlus Watch will look like. A report from last year claimed it would feature a circular design, and a recent Tweet from OnePlus appears to confirm that.