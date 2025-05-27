Summary OnePlus introduces OnePlus AI suite with customizable Plus Key for smartphones, starting with India-exclusive OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus AI tools include VoiceScribe, Call Assistant, Translation, Search, Reframe, and Best Face 2.0 for enhanced user experience.

AI Plus Mind tool combines thoughts with on-screen info to aid in note-taking, scheduling, and digital organization, promising increased productivity.

As the mobile AI wars wage on, companies worldwide are developing their own versions of AI assistants. Not to be left behind, OnePlus has announced its huge "OnePlus AI" suite as part of its initiative to bring common AI benefits to its smartphones. And while some features won't be available to all countries (at least to begin with), the announced AI tools sound like genuinely helpful tools that will help people in their day-to-day lives.

OnePlus announces its big AI initiative, including OnePlus AI