OnePlus usually launches two flagship phones series each year. In the first half, the company launches its main numbered flagship lineup and then follows up with a ‘T’ variant in the second half of the year. But late last month, leaks suggested that OnePlus won’t launch a OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro this year. While that may be the case, a new report from Android Central reveals that the company will launch a “T” variant of the affordable OnePlus 9R — dubbed OnePlus 9 RT — later this year.

Android Central claims that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 9 RT in October this year, and it will offer minor upgrades over the OnePlus 9R. On the hardware front, the OnePlus 9 RT will pack a higher-binned version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a 4,500mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support. The device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display. As with the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9 RT will be limited to the Indian and Chinese markets.

As far as the software is concerned, the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first phone from OnePlus to launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. Android Central has access to an internal build of OxygenOS 12, and the publication claims that it emulates OPPO’s ColorOS to a greater extent. However, it still packs the OnePlus Launcher and a couple of features, like Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, Scout, and Shelf, that are exclusive to OnePlus devices.

The publication also notes that the software release will borrow a couple of additional features from ColorOS, like floating windows support and a theme store. On top of that, OxygenOS 12 will also include new privacy features, like ColorOS’ Private Safe. Furthermore, the report reveals that OxygenOS 12 does not follow Google’s new Material You design language and retains the same aesthetic as OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus is yet to release OxygenOS 12 on the beta channel for older devices. But sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the closed beta should start rolling out towards the end of this month. The public beta, on the other hand, should arrive two to three weeks after the closed beta release.

