OnePlus says it’s working on a fix for the OnePlus 9 Pro’s overheating issues

It hasn’t even been a month since OnePlus unveiled its all-new flagship lineup, and the company has already pushed three software updates for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. These updates have introduced several optimizations and improvements for the system, connectivity, and cameras on the two devices, and they’ve also included the latest Android security patches. However, there’s one major issue with the OnePlus 9 Pro that hasn’t been addressed so far.

As Android Police points out, the OnePlus 9 Pro suffers from an annoying overheating issue that temporarily renders the phone useless. The issue primarily occurs while taking photos or videos with the phone, but user reports on the OnePlus Community forums suggest that it can happen while performing other demanding tasks as well.

Getting really tired of this. pic.twitter.com/h30dcIB8y1 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) April 6, 2021

As you can see in the attached tweets, the phone automatically disables “high power consuming functions” when it overheats and, if you’re using the camera app, it shows the following warnings: “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shotting [sic] for a while to bring it down,” and “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high.” An Android System notification can also appear alongside the warnings mentioned above.

#OnePlus9Pro

This is the last thing you wanna see when ur out taking images. Barely took 6 images in 5 minutes and this message popped up “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high” 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/j9dXfp7mIk — Tecworkz (@tecworkz) April 3, 2021

Interestingly, the overheating issue seems to be software-related as the aforementioned notifications pop up at relatively low temperatures. Artem from Android Police notes that recording a video at ambient temperatures as low as 70°F (~21°C) can trigger the overheating warning on the OnePlus 9 Pro. At the same time, other phones used alongside it face no such problems at similar temperatures.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is showing Overheat in CPU Z and Battery Seems to be faulty in OnePlus Care Application. Multiple OnePlus 9 Pro users are facing similar issue. You can see the temperature, it’s normal, so it’s likely an issue with the Software. pic.twitter.com/rjKCqKU9eD — Vaibhav (@vvaiibhav) April 6, 2021

While we can’t comment on the exact reason behind the issue at the moment, reports suggest that it could be due to things like high background app usage or a problem with the temperature sensor. OnePlus is reportedly aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. A company spokesperson told the publication that it’s a known issue and it will be addressed via a software update. The update should start reaching users over the next few weeks.

Did you face any such issue with your OnePlus 9 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.