OnePlus could launch a Nord-branded smartwatch later this year

OnePlus officially entered the smartwatch scene with the OnePlus Watch last year. The company’s first smartwatch offered a premium design and long-lasting battery but was held back by the buggy software and underwhelming feature set. While we haven’t heard anything about the OnePlus Watch successor yet, a fresh report reveals that the company is developing a brand new watch under the Nord branding.

According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus is working on a Nord-branded smartwatch, and it could launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of 2022. Not much is known about the OnePlus Nord watch at this point, but it will most likely be a budget-friendly offering and offer competitive hardware at an attractive price tag. The publication speculates that the smartwatch will be priced below ₹10,000 (~$131), which makes sense considering the current OnePlus Watch sells at ₹14,999. Details about the watch’s design and other hardware remain unknown at this point.

This new report is yet another indication that OnePlus is looking to expand the Nord branding beyond smartphones. A report last month revealed that OnePlus was developing a pair of truly wireless earphones under the Nord brand. According to Leaked CAD renders, the OnePlus Nord TWS will feature wide stems and gold-colored physical buttons and come inside a flat, boxy charging case.

We expect to learn more about the OnePlus Nord watch and Nord TWS in the coming weeks/months.

In other news, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The company has started teasing the phone on social media. However, an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. OnePlus’ newest flagship offers a premium design and powerful hardware, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 48MP Sony IMX789 primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

