If you have the OneXGPU on your wishlist, we want to share some good news. The folks at OneXPlayer, who are behind the upcoming external GPU with integrated storage space, have announced the pricing and launch date for the product. The OneXGPU is set to be released on November 28, with pricing starting at $600.

The OneXGPU is set to become available at 8:00 AM PST on that day, and you'll have to head over to Indiegogo to find it and join in your chance to get one. The $600 price is only valid for the first 96 hours, though. And beyond that, you'll be able to upgrade your OneXGPU with other options, like the Oculink Cable, and bigger SSD capacities for additional fees. The main Oculink cable is $29, a 512GB SSD is an additional $39, and a 1TB SSD comes in at an additional $69. If you really need a ton of space, you can grab 2TB for $119, and 4TB for $179.

Although we're sure you don't need a reminder, the OneXGPU is pretty special since it not only has an AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT onboard, but it also has a magnetic back cover that lets you slide in an M.2 2280 SSD in the sizes we mentioned above. The Oculink cable also means it can work with a wider range of devices, be it a traditional laptop, or a gaming handheld like the Lenovo Legion Go or even the Steam Deck. Of course, it has RGB lighting onboard, too, because no gaming accessory is complete without that.

The launch of the OneXCPU is global, so everyone will be able to order one on Indiegogo at the same time. You can convert that to your local timezone pretty easily. OneXGPU is just the latest product from OneXPlayer. The company also has the Xplayer Mini Pro handheld, which we found was pretty powerful.