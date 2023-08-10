Key Takeaways OneXPlayer has launched its high-end OneXFly handheld gaming PC, boasting impressive specs including an AMD Ryzen chip and ample storage and RAM.

While the base model of the OneXFly is comparable to the ROG Ally, the higher-end models offer excessive amounts of memory and data.

Despite claims of "unbeatable" prices, the OneXFly's price tag may not live up to the hype, especially considering that its higher RAM options may not be necessary for a handheld gaming PC.

The handheld gaming PC market has been hot ever since the Steam Deck launched, and there are many companies competing for the interest of gamers who want to take the PC experience on the go. OneXPlayer is the latest company to enter the fray, launching its high-end OneXPlayer console, featuring one of AMD's fastest Ryzen chips and a ton of storage and RAM. While OneXPlayer boasts its prices are "unbeatable," the math may not check out completely.

A handheld gaming PC that revels in excess

The OneXFly, no matter what model you choose, features the Ryzen 7 7840U, AMD's fastest U class APU. Like Valve with the Steam Deck, OneXPlayer is offering multiple configurations with different amounts of storage, as well as RAM. While the base model of the OneXFly comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (equal to the ROG Ally and the highest-end model of the Steam Deck), the highest-end OneXFly comes with 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD, which is truly an insane amount of memory and data.

OneXPlayer is bragging quite a bit about the specs of its new handheld PC, particularly the APU, the RAM, the storage, and even the price. Well, on paper, it's not exactly clear that the OneXFly will be able to live up to the hype OneXPlayer is drumming up. Here's a table that compares the ROG Ally to the base model of the OneXFly.

OneXFly ROG Ally APU Ryzen 7 7840U Ryzen Z1 Extreme RAM 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Resolution 1080p 1080p Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Battery size 48WHr 40WHr Weight 580g 608g Size 264 x 98 x 23mm 280 x 111 x 21.2mm Price $740/940 $700

On paper, these two devices are very similar. They have the same APU (the Z1 Extreme is merely a slightly optimized version of the 7840U for handhelds), same amount of RAM and storage, same resolution and refresh rate, and similar weight. However, the OneXFly does have faster RAM, support for 2280-sized M.2 SSDs (which is why higher-end models can have so much storage), and it's notably smaller.

One big difference between these two devices is the price, and this is where things get weird. Today, you can preorder the OneXFly through OneXPlayer's Indiegogo campaign and get the base model for $740, $40 more than the ROG Ally, but it seems that when the OneXFly comes out, the base model will cost $940, which is significantly more than the ROG Ally. This isn't exactly the "unbeatable" pricing OneXPlayer claims, and the OneXFly would certainly have to justify it somehow, and maybe the device's advertised software experience and usage of Hall effect joysticks would make up for the price.

The one thing the OneXFly definitely has going for it is the fact that you can buy models with much more RAM and storage (which you can also upgrade yourself) than normally comes with the ROG Ally and other handheld PCs. Though, it's not clear if having 32GB or 64GB of RAM would be all that useful in a handheld gaming PC (even 64GB is overkill for a top-end desktop), which makes the four-digit price tag of the non-base models even harder to swallow.

The OneXFly will launch next month, with Indiegogo backers getting the first devices with a discount. The campaign has already made over $200,000, and while there seems to be a limited supply for each model, the amount possible to claim has increased since the campaign launched, from initially 50 units available for each model up to 150 for some variants.