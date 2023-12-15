Key Takeaways OneXPlayer is launching a new gaming handheld called the OneXPlayer X1 in January 2024, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 1st Gen chip for increased performance.

The device has a 10.95-inch 2.5K high-resolution screen with energy-efficient LTPS LCD display technology, offering vibrant colors and smooth gaming experience.

Release date and price are yet to be confirmed.

When you think of a gaming handheld, you likely envision a portable device that can be conveniently stowed on the go. Depending on the size of the handheld, however, this might be easier said than done. For instance, the weight of a device might defeat the purpose of it being portable. Now, OneXPlayer has announced that it has a new gaming handheld on the way, and its sizeable screen is raising eyebrows.

In January 2024, OneXPlayer will launch a gaming handheld called the OneXPlayer X1. The device will be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 1st Gen chip, which leverages Intel 4 nanotechnology. This processor technology was developed to increase performance without the need for additional power. To that point, the OneXPlayer X1’s chip will feature lower-powered cores for more energy efficiency. In terms of graphics, the handheld has an Arc high-performance core. With an NPU AI acceleration engine, OneXPlayer claims that the device operates smoothly while rendering even the most heavy-duty games. Perhaps the most curious feature of the OneXPlayer X1, however, is its 10.95-inch screen. The handheld has a 2.5K high-resolution 120Hz LTPS LCD display, which is largely energy efficient. It also offers 150% sRGB color volume, as well as DCI P3 105% color gamut. That being said, LTPS LCD screens can have less tolerance for heat, and therefore a shorter lifespan.

In terms of portability, it’s also not as small as other handheld gaming devices on the market. While the specs of the OneXPlayer X1 can arguably make up for this, it may not be a practical option for some gamers. The exact release date and price of the OneXPlayer X1 have not been confirmed, but it should be on your radar if you’re in the market for a new handheld — even if you’ll need to think twice about how you’ll tote it around.