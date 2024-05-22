Key Takeaways The OneXPlayer Mini is a new PC gaming handheld slated to make its debut soon.

The device features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 8.8-inch display, and Switch-like design with removable controllers.

The device will be made available on Indiegogo but the retail price and release date have not been confirmed.

PC gaming handhelds have become all the rage over the past year, and there's no shortage of options that are now available. While you might be inclined to stick with big name brands like Lenovo, Asus, and MSI, there are other options if you're willing to go a little off the beaten path.

Brands like Ayaneo and OneXPlayer can't be found on your local store shelves, but the brands have been producing a solid array of gaming handhelds for quite some time. And the latter is now announcing its latest device, the OneXPlayer Mini, which will pack plenty of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor.

Another gaming PC handheld is set to hit the market

The brand unveiled the new device on X, and has already set up a sign-up page on Indiegogo. When it comes to specifications, this device will have an 8.8-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. What makes this model unique is its Switch-like design, offering removable game controllers that allow it to transform into a tablet or a productivity device when paired with a keyboard.

Furthermore, the device also offers a swappable SSD slot, making it easy to change the internal storage whenever you need. In addition, you'll also get top-notch audio thanks to tuning by Harman EFX. Now, while all of this is great, it's unclear just how much this device is going to retail for, and when it will release. As stated before, for now, you can sign up on the Indiegogo page to get notified when it's released.

And if you've been on the fence about buying one, it might be a good idea to check out some of the reasons to wait when buying a gaming handheld. As stated before, there are a lot of great options, and maybe this one might not be the right one for you because there are a lot of things to consider when buying one.