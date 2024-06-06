Key Takeaways The OneXPlayer X1 Mini offers Switch-level adaptability for gamers, including handheld, propped up, and external screen modes.

In addition to gaming, the console can transform into a mini laptop by attaching a keyboard and mouse for productivity on the go.

Secure your own OneXPlayer X1 Mini on Indiegogo with early bird discounts available, but act fast due to limited spots.

Steam Deck alternatives are really great, but some of them don't match the same adaptability of the Nintendo Switch. If you don't own Nintendo's latest console, you can either play it with the controllers attached at either side, prop up the screen by itself and combine the Joy-Cons into one controller, or play it on a bigger screen. Now, One Netbook has revealed the OneXPlayer X1 Mini, a handheld gaming PC that gives you several different modes of play like the Switch.

Related One XPlayer X1 review: The largest gaming handheld you've ever seen The One XPlayer X1 has a massive 11-inch screen and Intel Core Ultra processors, but does that make for a good gaming handheld?

The OneXPlayer X1 Mini brings Switch-level convenience to PC players

Close

One Notebook has introduced the OneXPlayer X1 Mini in a new crowdfunding campaign. The most interesting aspect of this console is how it shares the same adaptability as the Nintendo Switch. You can play it in handheld mode with the controllers on either side of the screen. You can detach the screen and combine the controllers into one and play with the screen propped up. Or, you can attach an external screen to the OneXPlayer X1 mini and use it like a more traditional console or PC.

One Notebook showed some cool images of the console in action, and the one that caught our eye the most is its laptop mode. This lets you attach an external hardware keyboard and mouse top the console, turning it into a mini laptop. If One Notebook manages to nail this feature, it would elevate the OneXPlayer X1 Mini past a simple console; it could also be a stellar productivity tool for workers on the go. Plus, you'll have all your games a click away when it's time to take a break.

You can secure your own on the Indiegogo funding campaign; at the time of writing, One Notebook has secured 596% of the required funding, so you won't need to worry about the project falling through. However, if you do want one, be quick; One Notebook is giving a discount to people who grab one within the first three days of the campaign going live, and the cheapest early bird tier has limited spots.