Whenever a new generation of CPUs or GPUs drops, PC users are susceptible to a wave of FOMO clouding their rational thinking. From the announcement livestreams and preview benchmarks to third-party reviews and stock issues, everyone gets swept up in the hype. On the one hand, this is what we look forward to every year or two, but on the other hand, a fancy new product doesn't magically make your existing PC trash.

Even users with high-end PCs start mulling an upgrade just to satisfy that inner itch. However, most users rarely need to upgrade their PCs even every other generation. Feelings aside, there are only a handful of situations where you can justify expensive upgrades to your gaming PC, and those are exactly what I'll get into now.

5 Your PC is obsolete by modern standards

Sometimes, an upgrade is woefully needed