This article is sponsored by ONLYOFFICE. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

When it comes to productivity software, Microsoft 365 and Google Docs are household names. They dominate the market, offering cloud-based document creation and collaboration with integrated services. But there’s a growing interest in alternatives that don't lock you into proprietary ecosystems. That’s where ONLYOFFICE Docs steps in.

This open-source office suite offers everything you need for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs. Plus, it’s designed to integrate seamlessly into any IT infrastructure without tying you down to a single vendor.

A flexible, open-source office suite

ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source solution that allows you to create and edit text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, fillable forms, and PDFs. Whether you’re drafting a proposal, crunching numbers, or preparing a presentation, ONLYOFFICE provides a comprehensive suite of tools to get the job done.

What’s more, it offers the highest compatibility with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, ensuring you don’t lose formatting or functionality when working across platforms. It also supports a wide range of other formats, making it an excellent choice for businesses that need a versatile, no-fuss solution.

Self-hosted or Cloud-based

Unlike its competitors, ONLYOFFICE Docs provides you with the flexibility of both self-hosted and cloud-based deployment models. If you prefer to have control over your data and infrastructure, you can opt for self-hosting. If cloud solutions are more suited to your needs, the cloud-based version allows for quick and easy access without the need for local servers.

This versatility ensures that ONLYOFFICE Docs can fit into virtually any IT environment, offering businesses a way to avoid the lock-in associated with proprietary software.

Integrate with over 40 business platforms

One of the standout features of ONLYOFFICE Docs is its seamless integration with over 40 business platforms via ready-to-use connectors. Whether you use tools like Box, Nextcloud, Moodle, WordPress, or Odoo, ONLYOFFICE has you covered. This flexibility allows businesses to integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs directly into their existing workflows, increasing efficiency and productivity.

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace is a room-based document management platform combined with the the online editors for secure and flexible collaboration with colleagues, partners and external users. It’s out-of-the-box solution designed to help businesses and teams to streamline collaboration processes by allowing them to create various room types.

And for those with custom needs, the suite can also be integrated with any web-based platform via its API and WOPI, providing endless possibilities for businesses that need a tailored solution.

Collaboration made easy

Source: ONLYOFFICE

In today’s business world, collaboration is key, and ONLYOFFICE Docs makes it effortless. With powerful co-editing features, multiple users can work on the same document simultaneously. The Fast mode ensures that all changes are visible in real-time, while Strict mode allows for private editing without interruptions.

The suite also supports comments, mentions, and task management, letting teams stay on top of feedback and revisions. For more complex tasks, ONLYOFFICE Docs offers features like Track Changes, Compare & Combine, and Version History, giving users full control over document management.

Source: ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE Docs has introduced exciting new AI capabilities, making its tools more versatile and user-friendly. Here’s a breakdown of the key updates:

Connect any AI assistant : Gone are the days of being limited to ChatGPT! ONLYOFFICE now allows users to connect any AI assistant, offering greater flexibility. You can choose from pre-installed providers such as OpenAI, Together AI, Mistral, and GPT4All (desktop only), or integrate a local AI model of your choice.

: Gone are the days of being limited to ChatGPT! ONLYOFFICE now allows users to connect any AI assistant, offering greater flexibility. You can choose from pre-installed providers such as OpenAI, Together AI, Mistral, and GPT4All (desktop only), or integrate a local AI model of your choice. Tailored AI models for specific tasks : ONLYOFFICE empowers users to assign different AI models to various tasks, such as chatbot interactions, translations, and text summarization. This customization ensures that the AI you use aligns perfectly with your workflow.

: ONLYOFFICE empowers users to assign different AI models to various tasks, such as chatbot interactions, translations, and text summarization. This customization ensures that the AI you use aligns perfectly with your workflow. Revised interface with an AI tab: To make AI features more accessible, ONLYOFFICE has added a dedicated AI tab in its interface. This new tab groups all AI-related options and settings, streamlining your experience. (Note: You’ll need to enable this feature to start using it.)

These updates provide users with unparalleled control and flexibility over their AI tools, just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re using a local model or a cloud-based AI, ONLYOFFICE’s enhancements ensure you have the right assistant for every task.

Security and compliance at the core

As an open-source platform, ONLYOFFICE Docs offers transparency and control over your data, which is a key advantage for businesses concerned about privacy and security. The suite adheres to international security standards, offering three levels of encryption—at rest, in transit, and end-to-end—to ensure that your documents are protected from unauthorized access.

In addition to encryption, ONLYOFFICE Docs provides secure access and monitoring tools, as well as fine-grained document permissions, so you can control who sees and edits your files.

Affordable for everyone

ONLYOFFICE Docs offers a free Community version that provides access to its core features, making it a perfect solution for small businesses or individuals on a budget. For those who need additional functionality, the suite also offers scalable enterprise editions that provide more advanced features and support for large teams.

And for developers looking to integrate document-editing capabilities into their own software, ONLYOFFICE offers a Developer Edition that allows you to integrate document editing into your service under your own brand.

ONLYOFFICE Docs is a robust, open-source alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Docs, offering flexibility, compatibility, and powerful collaboration tools. Whether you need self-hosted or cloud-based solutions, or if you're a developer looking to integrate document-editing features into your software, ONLYOFFICE provides everything you need without locking you into a specific vendor.

With its rich feature set, strong security measures, and seamless integrations with over 40 platforms, ONLYOFFICE Docs is a standout solution for businesses looking to stay productive and collaborative, without the reliance on major proprietary ecosystems.