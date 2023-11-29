I've tested many high-end webcams over the past couple of years and seen many more online. But one thing I've never seen before is a webcam made specifically for laptops — at least, until the Opal Tadpole showed up in my email inbox.

As a webcam designed for laptops, the Opal Tadpole is extremely compact and sleek, but it still promises great image quality thanks to a large 48MP Sony sensor. It's truly a unique and interesting device with a lot going for it. Unfortunately, it still has some big shortcomings regarding image quality, and there's no Windows app, meaning most software features are locked to Macs. These problems make it hard to recommend the Opal Tadpole as it is right now wholeheartedly.

About this review: Opal sent us the Tadpole webcam for the purposes of this review but did not have any input into its content. The review was written based on usage with Windows PCs.

Opal Tadpole Solid but not amazing A decent on-the-go webcam that could use some improvement 6.5 / 10 The Opal Tadpole is a webcam designed for laptops above all else. It comes with a 48MP sensor that should be a nice upgrade over most laptops, but it struggles with uneven lighting and image quality could be better. Resolution 48MP sensor binned to 1080p Connection USB Type-C (built-in) Integrated Lighting No Aperture f/1.8 Frames per second 30 Mounting Mounting clip (35 degrees) Compatibility Works with most laptops, Mac-exclusive companion software Sensor size 12.7mm Additional features Tap-to-mute microphone Size (WxDxH) 45x20x35mm Weight 45 grams (including cable) Pros Much more detailed images than most laptop webcams

Portable and sleek design looks great

Clever tap-to-mute feature Cons It has trouble with uneven lighting

It can still muddy up some images

No 4K capture despite the large sensor

Companion software is exclusive to Macs $175 at Amazon $175 at Opal

Pricing and availability

The Opal Tadpole launched on Nov. 14 and it immediately became available for purchase through Opal's website and Amazon. Those currently seem to be the only retailers selling the camera, which comes in either white or black colorways.

The webcam has a $175 price tag, putting it firmly in the premium category, though not in the more outrageous range of something like the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra or the Obsbot Tiny 2.

Design

The best-looking webcam out there

Close

Opal is clearly a design-focused company, which you can see in the Tadpole just as well as you could in the C1, the company's first product. The Opal Tadpole has an incredibly minimalistic yet premium design. It's a small aluminum rectangle (close enough to a square) with a big glass circle on it for the lens. The front also has a couple of small cutouts for the microphone and an indicator light that lets you know the camera is being used.

The USB cable doubles as a wrist strap, so you can easily carry the camera with you

On the back, there's a built-in clip that can't be removed, and that's how you attach the webcam to your laptop. The clip opens to a maximum of 35 degrees, which is just enough to allow it to work with most laptops. If you're thinking about mounting it on a monitor, though, you can forget it, as it can't open anywhere near far enough, and there are no other mounting mechanisms.

Design-wise, everything is really well-thought-out. The entire body uses sharp angles for a boxy but sophisticated look. It tries to be practical, too. Since it's made for laptops, the webcam is made to be portable, and the USB cable doubles as a wrist strap, so you can easily carry the camera with you. The side of the webcam is also magnetized, so you can snap the USB Type-C connector to the side instead of having both ends flopping around as you walk. It only weighs 45 grams, so it's easy to forget you have it on you anyway.

A clever USB cable

Because of the compact and minimalist design, Opal made the most out of what little it had to work with. You can see this most of all with the USB Type-C connector, which features a touch-sensitive area and a light so that when you tap it, you mute the microphone on the webcam. The light turns on to let you know you're muted, so you can always tell relatively easily.

The USB cable is sleeved, so it should be very durable, and it feels better as a wrist strap, though I will say it feels a bit too stiff. I wish it were more malleable. It's also a little short, but you'll only be mounting this on a laptop, so it makes sense.

Camera quality

Better than most laptops but not amazing

When I saw Opal's marketing for the Tadpole, I was gearing myself up to compare it with the best webcams I've reviewed, but when I actually started using it, it quickly became apparent that wasn't fair. This isn't a desktop webcam like the ones I've reviewed in the past, and it's nowhere near as expensive, either. Instead, it makes more sense to compare it to the alternative you probably have, which is the webcam built into your laptop.

Despite having a huge 48MP sensor, the camera only outputs at 1080p resolution.

To that extent, the Opal Tadpole is a clear upgrade... in some situations. In terms of resolution and detail, the Tadpole definitely beat out most other laptops I compared against. I tested it with a bunch of standard laptops, as well as a Surface Go 2, and I'd say the Opal Tadpole comes out on top against all of them. I also think it does a good job of capturing more realistic colors. However, when it comes to the Surface Go 2, it's a very close match-up.

Close

That's a problem when you're paying $175 for a webcam. While it is clearly better than most, it wouldn't take much for a laptop to catch up. If you have an HP laptop with a 5MP webcam or another high-end laptop, you probably wouldn't see a noticeable benefit here. There's a decent amount of detail, but things still get blurry around the edges, and it just feels kind of muddy in certain color transitions. It also doesn't handle uneven lighting very well, so if you're sitting next to a window, half of your face can look really dark, which is a problem for a webcam you're expected to use in places like coffee shops or airports.

Despite having a huge 48MP sensor, the camera only outputs 1080p resolution, with some pixel binning in place. This makes sense, though it seems odd to me that such a high-resolution sensor doesn't at least support 4K capture. That's still only around 8MP, so pixel binning could still be used, and you'd get a bit more detail. Binning down this much is probably detrimental to the picture quality, so I wish 4K was an option.

A microphone made for busy environments

Opal used a single-directional microphone for the Tadpole, which makes a lot of sense. Going back to the idea of working from a cafe, there's a good chance there are plenty of other people in said shop, and all that noise will be picked up by your microphone. With the Tadpole, though, the single-direction microphone cuts out anything that's not in front of it, so only you will be picked up. I tried recording a voice clip while behind the webcam, and I could hear nothing of what I said, so this works exactly as intended.

The single-direction microphone cuts out anything that's not in front of it, so only you will be picked up.

The microphone itself is not terrific, but it gets the job done. I can hear myself clearly for the most part, and others I talked to did say the quality was better compared to the microphone in the Obsbot Tiny 2. It sounds a little low, but it's still much better than most built-in microphones in a laptop, and it doesn't pick up a lot of noise. It just seems like it's not very sensitive, so you need to speak up to be heard clearly, but that's probably so background noise can be cut out.

Software

Some cool features... if you have a Mac

Image credit: Opal

I would love to talk at length about the software features of the Opal Tadpole, but when the company sent me the webcam, I was not informed that the companion software, called Opal Composer, is exclusive to macOS. That means all those features were not accessible to me since I only have Windows machines. I also couldn't get any response about whether a Windows version of the software is planned.

Still, through some research, I can see that Opal Composer does have some interesting features for those with MacBooks. It has a pretty complete set of tools for tweaking the image, such as white balance control, saturation, manual focus options, and so on and so forth. It also includes more unique features like background replacement and blur, stickers, special effects, and more. It also provides gesture support, so you can do things like turn off the webcam with a peace sign or zoom in with a pinch gesture.

I was not informed that the companion software, called Opal Composer, is exclusive to macOS. That means all those features were not accessible to me since I only have Windows machines.

The software also includes a recording tool so that you can record your webcam, your screen, or both. Even more interesting, you can record a video loop. This means you can record a short clip that loops indefinitely, which you can use as a trick to pretend you're always paying attention during a call.

I can't attest to how well these features work in practice, but they've been available for a while for the C1 webcam, so I imagine they're fairly polished at this point. I do wish I could try them, though.

Should you buy the Opal Tadpole?

You should buy the Opal Tadpole if:

Your laptop's webcam is 720p or not great in general

You have frequent virtual meetings in public spaces

You want a webcam made for portability

You should NOT buy the Opal Tadpole if:

You already have a solid laptop webcam

You want to mount the webcam on a monitor

You have a Windows PC and want to use the camera's advanced features

Ultimately, I think the Opal Tadpole falls slightly short of expectations. With such a large sensor and a high price tag, I really did expect a bigger jump in quality compared to a basic webcam, one that wasn't compromised by something as simple as uneven lighting. As I've mentioned, if you have a high-end laptop with a 1080p webcam, you may not get many benefits from buying one.

That said, it's an upgrade for the majority of laptops and the microphone does what it sets out to do, filtering out noise in public areas. I also really love the design of this webcam and the premium build quality. The simple fact that it's designed for laptops makes this a pretty cool product. It's just a little too expensive for what it offers as a camera.