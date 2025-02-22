Microsoft Office has been the de facto player in the productivity suite arena. But its cost can be a barrier for many, especially after a recent hike due to a forced Copilot integration. Fortunately, the open-source community offers compelling alternatives that deliver powerful features without a hefty price tag.

This post explores three excellent options, each offering a robust set of applications for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. They offer compelling reasons to finally make the move to ditch the paid software and embrace the open-source world.

3 Apache OpenOffice

Isn’t dead yet

OpenOffice’s dispute with LibreOffice is out in the wild. While OpenOffice has been declared dead countless times, Apache has done a respectable job updating it with regular maintenance and security patches. Back in April 2024, the company announced it would bring much-awaited features to OpenOffice in future updates. Overall, I want to emphasize that OpenOffice is far from dead, and it can easily serve as a Microsoft 365 alternative.

OpenOffice gets the basics right. You can create a text document, a presentation, a spreadsheet, use the drawing tool, create a database, and much more. Besides, it is similar to Microsoft Office and feels familiar, so you shouldn’t have a hard time getting started with it. The UI and iconography look outdated, though. If you are looking for modern esthetics, explore other options on the list.

You can customize the toolbar and export your files in various formats, and it works completely fine with your existing Office files. Apache also offers 1000+ templates from a dedicated store online. You can create a family tree, an elegant resume, or even a birthday card without starting from scratch.

2 OnlyOffice

A solid offering