Some apps on Windows have become the default choice for many of us. Many people stick to services like Microsoft Office, Google Chrome, Adobe Photoshop, and similar apps, which puts us at their mercy. These apps often come with hefty price tags simply because they are used by millions, if not billions, of users. They also lack transparency about how they handle your data and offer little flexibility.

For almost every app you use on Windows, there is an open-source alternative, and you won’t be settling for less by choosing them. We’ve put together a list of seven open-source alternatives to Windows essentials that are actually worth using.

7 Logseq

It's as good as Notion

Close

There are plenty of open-source alternatives to popular note-taking apps like OneNote, Keep, Evernote, and Notion. One of my personal favorites is Logseq, which puts a strong emphasis on privacy. Unlike most note-taking apps, which rely on cloud storage, Logseq follows a local-first approach. This means all your notes are stored as plain text files directly on your device. Being open source, its code is transparent, so you can verify its privacy claims yourself.

What really sets Logseq apart is its outliner-inspired design. Instead of a traditional layout, it organizes information in a nested, tree-like structure. This makes it easy to visualize relationships between ideas and even rearrange items within the outline by simply dragging and dropping.

Another excellent option is CherryTree, a hierarchical note-taking app with rich text formatting and syntax highlighting. It lets you store your data in a single file (either XML or SQLite) or across multiple files and directories.

Logseq See at Logseq

6 OnlyOffice

One of the best alternatives to Microsoft Office