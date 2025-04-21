While Windows has a built-in clipboard history tool, there are plenty of clipboard managers you can use on your PC. But CopyQ is not only full of useful features — it is also free and open-source. I decided to try out the software when a coworker suggested it to me, and after spending a week using it, I'm impressed by all of its features.

This comes down to CopyQ's customizable options, as well as the ability to keep clipboard history between shutdowns. Here's a look at what I learned using the clipboard manager...

What can CopyQ do?

The clipboard manager provides plenty of features