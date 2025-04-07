Keeping an eye on your NAS doesn’t have to feel like a chore. With the right dashboards, it can actually be… fun. Whether you’re tracking disk usage, CPU temps, or even real-time file transfers, open-source tools give you the flexibility to monitor everything exactly how you want—and they often look awesome doing it.

If you're looking for a new way to keep an eye on your NAS, there are my favorite open-source dashboards that turn NAS monitoring into something I enjoy opening and playing around with.

5 Grafana

The go-to for many NAS enthusiasts