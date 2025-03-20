Microsoft Visio has long been the industry standard for creating professional diagrams. However, its availability through commercial plans can be a significant barrier for many individuals and organizations. Even a separate Microsoft Visio access requires a subscription or a hefty one-time purchase. Thankfully, the open-source community offers a wealth of powerful and completely free alternatives.

Whether you are a casual user or a seasoned professional, these open-source solutions offer compelling features and flexibility and prove that you don’t need to pay a premium for high-quality diagramming.

4 LibreOffice Draw

Part of a productivity package

LibreOffice Draw is a part of the LibreOffice package. It’s an open-source Microsoft 365 rival that offers a bunch of productivity tools like Writer, Calc, Impress, and, of course, Draw.

Whether you want to create a simple flowchart, organizational chart, or complex technical drawings and brochures, Draw has ample features and customization options to complete the job. Draw seamlessly integrates with other LibreOffice applications and allows for easy embedding of diagrams into other documents.

LibreOffice Draw supports layer management for complex diagrams and 3D objects and lets you export your creation in a wide range of file formats, including SVG, PDF, and other image formats. LibreOffice is a cross-platform solution with native apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

3 Excalidraw

An easy-to-use Visio alternative

Excalidraw offers a refreshing approach to diagramming. After all, not everyone requires complex networking charts and flowcharts in their workflow. If you are looking for basic diagramming, brainstorming, and collaborative design sessions, Excalidraw can be an excellent choice.

While it may not be a direct replacement for Visio's complex features, it excels in its core strengths. The key features include a unique hand-drawn style, an intuitive interface that’s easy to learn and use, and real-time editing. Excalidraw supports a library of basic shapes, arrows, and text elements.

2 Mermaid

Ideal for developers

Although Mermaid is fundamentally different from Microsoft Visio, you can consider it in specific scenarios. It is a JavaScript-based diagramming and charting tool that generates diagrams and visualizations from text definitions.

Mermaid’s simple, Markdown-inspired syntax makes it appealing to developers, technical writers, and any who prefers a code-like environment to creating diagrams. Some of the popular apps like Obsidian also support Mermaid, where you can insert diagrams right into your notes.

You can create a variety of diagrams like flowcharts, sequence diagrams, Gantt charts, class diagrams, pie charts, user-journey, and more. Like Excalidraw, Mermaid is a web-based tool, and the entire interface is quite straightforward. You can add nodes, images, and other elements from a sidebar.

Mermaid also supports a bunch of templates and notes, and with an optional paid plan, you can create flowcharts using text prompts as well. Overall, it is a valuable tool for anyone who needs to create diagrams within a technical context.

1 Draw.io

My go-to option for diagrams