If you’re a Gmail user, you might want a richer or just different email experience than the web interface. Switching to a dedicated email client can give you greater privacy, customization, control over your data, and offline access. Most also handle multiple email accounts with ease.

If you want transparency into what your email client is doing, you won’t find that in the big-name email software for Windows, Microsoft Outlook. Instead, you will find yourself leaning towards an open-source email client. Such software helps prevent hidden vulnerabilities, being locked into one vendor, and data collection. Here are five open-source email clients that could replace Gmail for you.

5 Mozilla Thunderbird

Born out of Firefox, one of the most mature open-source email clients

First is the OG of open-source email clients, Mozilla Thunderbird. Thunderbird remains a solid alternative to Gmail despite its flaws, because of its open-source nature, robust privacy controls, and customization options. It supports multiple email accounts, integrates well with calendars, and offers task management, address book, and offline access. Thunderbird also provides advanced features like message filtering, encryption, and tagging.

For privacy-conscious users, Thunderbird offers more control over personal data since it doesn’t rely on Google’s servers. It avoids tracking and ads, making it suitable for minimizing corporate surveillance.

Thunderbird is community-driven, ensuring regular updates and new features based on user input. Though lacking some of Gmail’s cloud-based collaboration tools, it’s a suitable replacement for secure and flexible email management.

4 Betterbird

Everything Thunderbird offers and more

Betterbird is a fork of Mozilla Thunderbird and enhances the original email client with bug fixes, stability improvements, and user-friendly features. It retains Thunderbird’s core functionality, including multiple email accounts, message filtering, and strong privacy controls. Betterbird offers a streamlined experience with faster updates and optimizations, addressing Thunderbird’s issues and limitations.

Betterbird is suitable for replacing Gmail. It offers offline access, strong privacy, and extensive customization. It improves efficiency, reduces crashes, and speeds up operations.

Ideal for users who value Thunderbird’s functionality but seek a polished, stable, and efficient email client, Betterbird provides control over email without relying on Google’s ecosystem.

3 Mailspring

An open-source base with optional, proprietary code additional features

Mailspring is a modern email client with a clean interface. It supports multiple accounts and includes useful features like email snoozing, read receipts, and contact management.

Mailspring is a good option for users seeking a polished Gmail-like experience on the desktop. Still, it may not satisfy those seeking complete open-source solutions or avoiding proprietary software.

Unlike Thunderbird or Betterbird, Mailspring is partially proprietary with a freemium model. The basic version is open-source, but advanced features require a subscription.

For email productivity, Mailspring is a strong replacement for Gmail, but open-source alternatives like Thunderbird or Betterbird are better options for maximum customization or privacy.

2 Claws Mail

Bred from the needs of the Linux desktop, ported to Windows

Claws Mail is a lightweight, open-source email client that prioritizes simplicity, speed, and efficiency. It uses fewer system resources, making it suitable for older or low-powered computers.

It offers a clean interface with essential features like message filtering, multiple accounts, and customizable email management. Its modular design allows plugin extensions.

However, it lacks advanced features like built-in calendar support, snoozing, or read receipts. It’s ideal for users seeking maximum control over their email setup and a fast, basic client.

1 The SeaMonkey Project

An entire suite of internet apps

Finally, we come to the SeaMonkey Project. This is more than just an email client; it’s an all-in-one internet suite. The suite combines an email client, web browser, HTML editor, and chat client. The email client component shares code with Thunderbird, offering features like multiple accounts, message filtering, tagging, and customization.

The SeaMonkey suite appeals to users seeking a versatile single application for internet tasks. As a Gmail replacement, it simplifies and integrates with a broader suite, but it’s less frequently updated, potentially lagging behind features and security improvements.

Seamonkey’s interface is classic but may feel dated. Ideal for users seeking a lightweight, integrated suite, Thunderbird or other alternatives may better suit users focused solely on email management or modern specialized clients.

Taking control of your email experience with open-source software

Each application listed is a respectable open-source alternative to using Gmail in your web browser. Which option is best for you will depend on what features you need in your email client. Many users swear by Mozilla Thunderbird, but the massive scope of its feature set could be overkill for users with more modest needs.