Key Takeaways Nanabox is a file-uploading app that does not require an account or login.

The app utilizes fileio's servers, allowing anonymous, free uploads up to 2GB.

Users can easily drag and drop files in Nanabox to share via link without any hassle.

Sometimes you just want to share a file with someone. You're not really bothered with creating an account on a website, or setting up a cloud storage service; you just want to get the file online, get the link, and post it where it's needed. Fortunately, someone has made a third-party app that makes uploading a file on Windows easy and without the need to log into anything.

Nanabox is a file-uploading app that doesn't require an account

As posted in the /r/Windows subreddit, user axorax showed off their newest app, Nanabox. The idea behind the app is to make uploading and sharing a file a lot easier, removing the need for both a browser and a login.

Axorax says that, right now, the only provider that still provides anonymous, free uploads that haven't been shut down yet is fileio. As such, if you open up Nanabox and upload a file, you'll be sending it to fileio's servers. The service automatically erases files after a single download, and allows up to 2GB uploads and 4GB of data usage an hour, with the developer saying that fileio is "pretty safe.". Axorax also says you can add your own API to the app if you find or create a different service you want to use.

The main draw to Nanabox is how easy it is to just share a file with someone. You can drag the file anywhere within the UI and it'll automatically ship it off to your provider of choice. Once it's done, you can share the link with whoever you're sharing your file with. It's a simple yet effective system that should be handy to have around. And if you want more file-sharing tips, check out how to turn Discord into a Google Drive replacement.