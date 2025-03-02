VLC Media Player has long been the go-to alternative for Windows Media Player on PCs. In fact, it used to be one of the first few apps I installed as soon as I set up a new computer. Over time, though, the same old design has gotten stale, and several alternatives have popped up that offer a fresh look along with a bunch of useful features. That's when I decided to explore the world of free and open-source media players that could give VLC a run for its money. Thankfully, it didn't take me long to encounter some awesome apps that rival VLC and even beat it in some ways.

Some of these apps specialize in certain sectors, while others are simple media players that just get the job done by providing a no-frills experience. I've also thrown in an audio player since I'm sure there are several users out there like me who used to use VLC as an MP3 player too, so an audio-only alternative still makes sense for a niche group. So, if you're tired of Windows Media Player and bored with VLC, here are some cool open-source alternatives you can try.

5 MPC-BE

Simple yet elegant

MPC stands for Media Player Classic - one of the most popular Windows Media Player replacements from back in the day. Several editions of this particular player have originated over the years. There's MPC-HE, which is Media Player Classic - Home Cinema. Then, there's MPC-BE, which is Media Player Classic - Black Edition. While the core functionality remains the same, MPC-BE has a few additional features and a black theme to suit the moniker.

Apart from the ability to play audio and video files in various formats, MPC-BE has support for hardware decoding and deinterlacing​​​​​​, 3D stereo modes, subtitles, and mounting ISO images automatically so they can be played directly. A feature that I found rather interesting is automatically shutting down the PC after playback. As the name suggests, MPC will turn off your computer once you've finished watching a movie or show -- quite handy for those late-night binge sessions. The player has a modern look and a clean interface, making it a solid option for your default media player.

MPC-BE MPC-BE is a simple media player that has all the required features with an elegant, black theme. See at Microsoft Store

4 SMPlayer

Support for skins and themes

The built-in codecs on SMPlayer ensure it can play pretty much any file format you throw at it - regardless of whether it's an audio or video file. The usual set of features like support for subtitles, changing playback speed, remembering the position of the seeker from the last time, etc. are here, but it's the additional functionality that makes SMPlayer stand out.

For instance, there's an add-on that lets you stream YouTube videos directly inside SMPlayer. Then, there's the option to download multiple themes and skins to change the look of the player. Customize it as per your requirements so you don't get bored with it quickly. It has a retro theme by default, which is reminiscent of Windows Media Player from the Windows Vista days.

SMPlayer SMPlayer is a GUI for command-line players like MPV of MPlayer, offering robust video and audio support so you can enjoy videos in any format. See at SMPlayer See at Github

3 Miro

The iTunes lookalike

Don't go by what shape Miro's website is in. While the site has lost its design charm over the years, the player itself still functions absolutely fine even today. Miro looks similar to iTunes, and that's for a reason. It was initially designed to be an iTunes replacement with more features. Apart from playing audio and video files, you can download and purchase music from multiple different stores on Miro.

Additionally, the platform can also play podcasts from various sources, so it's like an all-in-one media tool along with being a media player for your offline files. It also has a built-in file converter and a network-sharing system. So, if two or more devices are using Miro on the same network, you can share media files between them. It's a good option, although it seems like the project has now been abandoned, so expect some broken elements and no updates going forward.

Miro Miro is a media player that looks and functions similar to iTunes. It has a built-in file converter, podcast player, and access to multiple stores to download music. See at Official Site

2 Clementine

For all the music lovers out there