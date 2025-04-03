Network-attached storage (NAS) devices can do almost anything a home server can, just on smaller, more power-efficient hardware. Generally, they come with pre-built operating systems, but some models let you install your own. If you're building your own NAS, you'll need an operating system. What's more, there are plenty of options that are open source, which is always welcome to see.

It also means that as long as the OS is being actively developed, bug fixes will never be that far away, and there's often a thriving community of developers making plugins and other useful tools to run on it. That's before diving into containers and other features that are available on *nix-based systems.

5 OpenMediaVault

One of our favorite lightweight NAS operating systems