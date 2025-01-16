Summary Save money by using open-source alternatives to Photoshop like GIMP.

GIMP offers advanced features like layer masks and painting tools.

Open-source tools like Darktable and Krita provide excellent photo editing and painting capabilities.

Photoshop is one of the most popular creative tools for graphic designers, digital artists, and many photo editors and retouchers. Once locked into a Photoshop subscription, you may end up spending thousand of dollars on Photoshop , even if you rarely need to use it. That’s why it’s better to use an open-source alternative, especially if one leans more toward your purposes than another, such as Darktable if you primarily use it for photo editing .

5 Paint.Net

Windows-only image editing

Originally created as an alternative to Microsoft Paint — one of many graphic designers’ first tools in digital design and illustration — Paint.Net has since been developed into a simple photo and image editing tool. While it’s free for users, it’s only available for Windows systems. Unlike many open-source tools, you can purchase Paint.Net from the Windows store as a way to donate to the cause.

Within Paint.Net, you’ll find basic tools for editing in layers, curves, and levels for image manipulation. There are limited tools and filters, but you can download plugin extensions for free to enhance the tools available in Paint.Net. It offers unlimited history for returning to previous versions of your files.

There are many forums full of Paint.Net users sharing tutorials and tips or tricks to help improve your Paint.Net workflow. The program is designed to be easy and fast to learn. It uses an intuitive tab-based interface.