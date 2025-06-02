No one can prepare you for how chaotic the process of writing a novel can get. I had notes scattered in a dozen places and half-formed ideas in every note app I've ever downloaded. It was time to find a tool that would keep everything organized in one place and keep my workflow streamlined.

Enter Logseq, an open-source outliner and note-taking app specifically built for networked thought processes. I didn't expect much at first, but it turned out to be one of the most powerful tools I've used because its feature set lines up perfectly with my needs as a writer. Here's how Logseq helped me write my novel...

Related These 5 offline productivity tools changed how I work These apps let me stay productive without a connection or distractions

Brainstorming in a non-linear way

Link anything with double brackets