It's not uncommon nowadays for useful apps and services to require a subscription or a one-time purchase. But there are plenty of free open-source programs. This free availability is one of the reasons you should try open-source software, and has been a driving factor in my adoption for years.
My first move into open-source software was when Adobe started using a software-as-a-service subscription model. Over the years, I have expanded my list of open-source programs that I regularly use.
6 GIMP
An image-editing alternative to Photoshop
I'm far from a creative professional when it comes to image editing — I rarely work with layers. Most of what I do involves editing a few things like contrast and saturation, cropping photos, and censoring information in screenshots.
I used to have access to Photoshop when I was a student, but when that access ended, I switched to GIMP. While it lacks some of the features Photoshop has, you can install GIMP plugins to customize your experience.
While I'm not utilizing its most powerful features, it facilitated my move away from paid software before many free, capable image editors were available.