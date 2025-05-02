Digital asset management (DAM) is the best way of keeping control of your digital files. While there are many great tools for open-source photo library management, Adobe Bridge and Photo Mechanic are two of the larger name-brands products users use for DAM. One is free with Adobe subscriptions, and the other costs a pretty penny. With this open-source script, you can see feature parity between the two, allowing you to save money and time in your asset management process.

Text Substitutions brings parity between Adobe Bridge and Photo Mechanic

Adobe Bridge is one of Adobe’s free tools — an asset manager rather than a creative software in and of itself. Bridge is most often used by photographers, but it can be used by designers, hobbyists, and anyone with digital assets to manage. There isn’t much use in using Bridge if you don’t already use an Adobe workflow, but there are plenty of other digital asset management systems to use instead.

Photo Mechanic is a more premium digital asset management system, with a hefty price tag of $300. For the extra price, you’ll find more features. Although Photo Mechanic is a better tool than Adobe Bridge, the price difference often puts it out of reach for users — that’s where Text Substitutions comes in to bridge the gap; it's one of the GitHub projects you might find yourself using time after time.

While it doesn’t replicate all of Photo Mechanic’s features not present in Bridge, it does bring one of the biggest time-saving features of substituting longer lines of text for metadata, allowing you to simply type a small code that transforms and fills the gaps for you.

The Text Substitutions script doesn’t require you to write out code yourself. Instead, it analyzes metadata in your files and processes the results. It grabs native metadata from your files that has the substitution you write in the text field. You can customize the text fields in your metadata and quickly and easily mass switch out any of them by typing short code substitutions in the text field. This saves a bunch of time and frustration.