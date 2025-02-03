There are lots of reasons you might choose to use open-source tools, whether it’s to avoid the Adobe corporation and find the best open-source alternatives to Adobe tools , or because you want to be in control of your privacy and security. The future of creative tools and software lies in open-source options for many reasons. Open-source tools will never diminish your creativity or limit your results.

Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive
Related
Never worry about storage space again with this 24TB external drive that's down to its lowest price yet

A fantastic discount that's way below retail

6 You’re not locked into ecosystems

Free-range choice