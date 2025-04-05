Microsoft is a large corporation that has a ton of products in its portfolio. Some of the most popular ones include Windows, Office, Teams, Outlook, and OneNote. While these are all apps that are beneficial and provide several features that help people across various verticals, they have certain shortcomings that may deter folks from using them. The biggest deterrent in several cases may be the price, while some users may not be too sure about their privacy when using Microsoft's apps, since their data may be sent to the company's servers. However, there's not much that Microsoft can do about these factors since they're essential parts of running a large business.

But that doesn't mean one can't look for alternatives to Microsoft's solutions. Several open-source tools and apps provide services that are similar to Microsoft's offerings, but for free and in a transparent fashion. Whether you're a student and are looking for a free version of Excel, or you're simply tired of the basic media player on Windows that you know Microsoft just won't replace, here are some of the best free and open-source tools that do what Microsoft won't.

5 LibreOffice

A free alternative to MS Office